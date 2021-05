Improve DD write speed (uncompressed images only)

Improve checksum computation speed

Improve network connectivity detection

Only prompt for additional GRUB/Syslinux downloads when not writing in DD mode

Fix potential "loss" of disk after writing Ubuntu 20.10 in DD mode

Fix GRUB compatibility issue with Ubuntu 21.04

Fix Rufus MBR not being selected by default for Windows ISOs

Fix drag and drop being enabled during drive creation